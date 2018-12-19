Dan Fogarty Promoted to Executive Vice President

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becknell Industrial today announced that Dan Fogarty has been promoted to Executive Vice President - Development, effective immediately. Dan's tenure with Becknell began as Senior Vice President – Development in 2015.



Dan, along with Pete Anderson, leads the company's business development team. Together, they are responsible for identifying, pursuing and directing new build-to-suit and speculative development opportunities across the U.S.

Mark Shapland, Becknell's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, commenting on Dan's promotion said, "Dan is a valued member of the Becknell team and has been an integral part of our strategic direction and this promotion recognizes his many contributions to our growth and future success."

Pete's tenure with Becknell began as Senior Vice President – Investments in 2011, followed by a promotion to Executive Vice President in 2013. In addition to identifying new development opportunities, Pete also oversees the Company's property investment activities that are essential to the growth of the portfolio. Pete identifies acquisition opportunities that complement the Company's existing assets and allow Becknell to foster new relationships.

"With both Dan and Pete's development expertise, drive and recognition as trusted and respected members of the industrial real estate community, we have one of the strongest business development teams in the industry," said Dan Harrington, Becknell's President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Becknell Industrial

Becknell Industrial specializes in the development, investment, management and long-term ownership of industrial properties across the United States. The company currently owns interests in 162 properties totaling more than 21 million square feet across 33 states. Vertically integrated, Becknell is a full-service developer responsible for every aspect of the project providing the decision-making authority and expertise to meet client expectations for a high-performance facility delivered on time and on budget. More information about Becknell is available at www.becknellindustrial.com.

