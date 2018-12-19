Wavemaker Partners and Springboard Ventures Co-Lead $5.2 Million Series A Funding for TITAN School Solutions

Portfolio startup of Southern California-based interactive firm and startup accelerator raises first round of funding to accelerate its leading nutrition software and service solutions for K-12 school districts



Wavemaker Partners and Springboard Ventures co-lead funding round, with additional participation from RezVen Partners.





IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cie Digital Labs (CDL), an accelerator of innovation for large enterprises and a growth accelerator for emerging startups, today announced that it has helped one of its portfolio companies TITAN School Solutions , a leading children's nutrition SaaS solutions and services provider for K-12 school districts, raise $5.2 million in Series A funding.

The funding round is co-led by Wavemaker Partners and Springboard Ventures , with participation from RezVen Partners . The infusion of capital will be used to further build Titan's software technology capabilities and growing its sales and marketing organizations to support the company's growing client base. The company now serves nearly 1 million students across more than 150 school districts and 1,300 schools nationwide.

"I'm excited to work with Cie Digital Labs once again to fund another one of their portfolio companies," said Eric Manlunas , Founder and Managing Partner at Wavemaker Partners. "Given CDL's impressive track record of accelerating startups through a combination of hands-on strategic and operational expertise, there's no doubt in my mind that we'll see Titan's market leadership skyrocket heading into next year."

Peter Mitchell , Founder and Managing Partner at Springboard Ventures, additionally commented, "I genuinely appreciate that Titan saw early on a huge opportunity to innovate better nutrition-focused software and services solutions in an underserved market: K-12 schools. Their meticulous attention to nutrition professionals' unique set of business, technological, and operational challenges is what has clearly made their SaaS platform stand out from the rest. I look forward to supporting Titan's next chapter in success."

Titan's cloud-based solutions allow faster processing of meal applications, more seamless management of school's nutrition related finances, and greater alignment between parents and schools in real-time. Its accessibility across devices, robust software functionality, reliable customer support, ease of integration, and low-risk contractual commitments have positioned Titan as the leader in its category.

"We remain deeply committed to building solutions that make nutrition professionals' operations easier, enhance student nutrition, and increase engagement with parents," said Brad Blankenship , President at TITAN School Solutions. "This round of funding will not only help extend our value with existing users but also scale our ability to serve new school districts and nutrition professionals who would significantly benefit from our solutions. We look forward to continue working with CDL to help us realize the amazing growth potential that lies ahead."

Since CDL partnered with Blankenship to launch Titan, the company has seen significant growth YOY and expects accelerated growth to continue into 2019. CDL provides Titan with strategic expertise and operational capabilities that impact the entire business, including business strategy, web and mobile development, business development, marketing, design and technology development, accounting and forecasting, raising funds, and recruitments.

To learn more, watch this quick 1-minute video of TITAN School Solutions or contact marketing@titank12.com .

This story first appeared in EdSurge.

About TITAN School Solutions

TITAN School Solutions® is committed to delivering software and services to K-12 school districts. Working together, we are Making Schools Stronger™.



TITAN's web-based nutrition SaaS solutions make your operations stronger, more effective and efficient. We provide simple straight-forward, yet comprehensive management and communications tools with a revolutionary, all-inclusive subscription model. Budget-friendly, transparent pricing begins right here.



Know in advance exactly how much value you can expect with our scalable, integrated, browser agnostic solutions. With TITAN, there are no surprises. We don't require the districts we partner with to help cover a massive corporate overhead – we don't have one. TITAN School Solutions is a company of school information technology veterans with a passion for improving operations in education. To learn more, visit www.titank12.com .

About Springboard Ventures

At Springboard Ventures, we are reinventing the venture capital business model. The future requires new ways to power companies who are funding disruptive, transformational startups, and Springboard is solving this by combining technology innovation, focused investments, and strategic partnerships with companies that have a proven track record of accelerating businesses.

One of our key partners is award-winning company Cie Digital Labs (CDL) , an accelerator of innovation for large enterprises and a growth accelerator for emerging startups. Together, Springboard and CDL have accelerated businesses across various sectors such as ASAP Tire , a mobile tire installation company, and Titan School Solutions , a child nutrition SaaS solutions and services provider for K-12 school districts.

For more information, please visit www.springboardvc.com .

About Wavemaker Partners

Wavemaker is a cross border venture capital firm founded in 2003. The firm is dual headquartered in Los Angeles and Singapore and has raised over $300M across multiple funds. Wavemaker is one of the most active early stage investors in Southern California and Southeast Asia and has invested in over 300 companies the last 15 years. Wavemaker is the Southern California and Southeast Asia affiliate of the Draper Venture Network. For more information, visit http://wavemaker.vc/ .

About Cie Digital Labs

Cie Digital Labs (CDL) is an accelerator of innovation for large enterprises and a growth accelerator for emerging startups. CDL creates leading digital solutions, serves as an innovation lab for a variety of prominent global brands, and acts as a platform to develop and turn ground-breaking ideas into new technology ventures.

CDL blends Silicon Valley know-how, startup dynamism and speed with the business maturity of serial entrepreneurs, seasoned venture capitalists, and Fortune 500 executives. This proven combination drives cutting edge solutions for top enterprises' strategic and operational business challenges. CDL's leadership team has served key roles at various successful startups including Amazon, Yahoo!, Overture, Nativo and Internet Brands.

Visit www.ciedigital.com to learn more.

