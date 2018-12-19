Market Overview

Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

Globe Newswire  
December 19, 2018 9:00am   Comments
TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.04958 for each Class A share and $0.05250 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable January 10, 2019 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2018.

﻿Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on December 31, 2018 will receive a dividend of $0.04958 per share based on the VWAP of $5.95 payable on January 10, 2019. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $10.49 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.98 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $17.47.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Banks
Bank of Montreal
Bank of Nova Scotia
CIBC
National Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada
Toronto-Dominion Bank		 Investment Management
AGF Management Ltd.
CI Financial Corp.
IGM Financial Inc.		 Life Insurance
Great-West Lifeco Inc.
Manulife Financial Corporation
Sun Life Financial Inc.		 Utilities & Other
BCE Inc.
TransAlta Corp
TransCanada Corp
Power Financial Corp.
TMX Group Inc.


Distribution Details  
   
Class A Share (PDV) $0.04958
Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A) $0.05250
Ex-Dividend Date: December 28, 2018
Record Date: December 31, 2018
Payable Date: January 10, 2019

﻿Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
﻿www.primedividend.com
info@quadravest.com

