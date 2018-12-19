Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.04958 for each Class A share and $0.05250 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable January 10, 2019 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2018.

﻿Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on December 31, 2018 will receive a dividend of $0.04958 per share based on the VWAP of $5.95 payable on January 10, 2019. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.



Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $10.49 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.98 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $17.47.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Banks

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Nova Scotia

CIBC

National Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada

Toronto-Dominion Bank Investment Management

AGF Management Ltd.

CI Financial Corp.

IGM Financial Inc. Life Insurance

Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Manulife Financial Corporation

Sun Life Financial Inc. Utilities & Other

BCE Inc.

TransAlta Corp

TransCanada Corp

Power Financial Corp.

TMX Group Inc.





Distribution Details Class A Share (PDV) $0.04958 Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A) $0.05250 Ex-Dividend Date: December 28, 2018 Record Date: December 31, 2018 Payable Date: January 10, 2019

﻿Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

﻿www.primedividend.com

info@quadravest.com

