Dividend Select 15 Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05900 per Equity share. The distribution is payable January 10, 2019 to shareholders on record as of December 31, 2018.

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on December 31, 2018 will receive a dividend of $0.05900 per share based on the VWAP of $7.08 payable on January 10, 2019. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $6.42 per share inclusive of this distribution.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.