TDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share
TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable January 10, 2019 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2018.
Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $5.70 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $5.98 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $11.68.
TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.
|Distribution Details
|
Class A Share (XTD)
|
$0.05000
|Preferred Share (XTD.PR.A)
|$0.04375
|Ex-Dividend Date:
|December 28, 2018
|Record Date:
|December 31, 2018
|Payable Date:
|January 10, 2019
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.tdbsplit.com
info@quadravest.com