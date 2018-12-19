TDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable January 10, 2019 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2018.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $5.70 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $5.98 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $11.68.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details

Class A Share (XTD)







$0.05000 Preferred Share (XTD.PR.A) $0.04375 Ex-Dividend Date: December 28, 2018 Record Date: December 31, 2018 Payable Date: January 10, 2019

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.tdbsplit.com

info@quadravest.com