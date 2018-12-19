US Financial 15 Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Financial 15 Split Corp ("US Financial 15") declares its monthly distribution of $0.07342 for each Preferred share, or 10.00% annually based on the previous month end net asset value. Distributions are payable January 10, 2019 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2018.

﻿US Financial 15 invests in a portfolio consisting of 15 U.S. financial services companies as follows: American Express, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Citigroup, CME Group Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, The Goldman Sachs Group, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial Services group Inc., Regions Financial Corp., State Street Corp., SunTrust Banks, U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo.



Distribution Details Preferred Share (FTU.PR.B) $0.07342 Ex-Dividend Date: December 28, 2018 Record Date: December 31, 2018 Payable Date: January 10, 2019

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.financial15.com

info@quadravest.com

