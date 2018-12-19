Human Touch® to Showcase the Innovative Novo XT2 at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Touch , the U.S. market leader of innovative massage chairs, Perfect Chair® Recliners, and other wellness solutions, is pleased to announce that they will be exhibiting at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, taking place from January 8-11, 2019.



Human Touch will be exhibiting in Booth #36700 , inside of South Hall 4 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. During the show, Human Touch will be sharing the newest and most advanced wellness solutions on the market today, and featuring their revolutionary Human Touch Ascent Series® massage chairs.

Since its debut this earlier this year, the Ascent Series Novo XT2 massage chair has quickly established itself as one of the most modern massage chairs in the industry. It is unlike any other wellness solution with its selection of innovative and custom–tailored massage options that help the user to recover from the strains of the day. It captivates with its unibody design, delivering three-dimensional massage along the entire length of the spine and all the way down to the thighs. Its narrated demo option walks you through the features of the chair and describes the health benefits of each function. In addition, the chair has an accompanying downloadable app that allows you to control the chair from your Android or iOS device.

To make the user experience even more engaging, you can enjoy the enveloping melody of your favorite music through the Altec Lansing Premium Sound System, or play one of eight calming nature tracks with the built-in Sound Soothe. The Novo XT2 will also be showcased at the Altec Lansing Booth #16029 inside of Central Hall. This year on its 40th anniversary Human Touch will again have the pleasure of unveiling a new Ascent Series massage chair.

"There is no better way to welcome the new year and celebrate our 40 years in the industry than with our Novo XT2 massage chair and the unveiling of a new Ascent Series massage chair," said David Wood, CEO of Human Touch. "CES is the global stage of innovation and has a highly regarded reputation of presenting the best technologies of tomorrow. Our newest launch will be nothing short of delivering on this promise."

CES showcases more than 4,400 exhibiting companies, including manufacturers, developers and suppliers of consumer technology hardware, content, technology delivery systems and more, and draws over 182K industry professionals, including more than 63,00 from outside the U.S.

Join Human Touch in Booth #36700 at CES 2019 to experience these amazing wellness products for yourself, and find out what massage can do to help you be your best and feel your best. Learn more about the Novo XT2 .

About Human Touch

Human Touch is the leading provider of high-quality, innovative lifestyle products, massage chairs, and experiences that have been delivering indispensable, life-changing benefits to an ever-growing number of consumers for 40 years. Human Touch has been making people feel better by developing state-of-the-art massage products containing patented massage systems that replicate the hands and techniques used by massage professionals, thereby helping to reduce pain and stress caused by today's hectic lifestyle. Products are available at fine furniture stores, back care specialty stores, and mass-market retailers across the U.S., through international retailers and distributors in more than 40 countries, and online at www.humantouch.com .

