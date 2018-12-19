Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared
TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05417 for each Preferred share ($0.650 annually). Distributions are payable January 10, 2019 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2018.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.15 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.85 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $15.00 per unit.
The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great‐West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.
|Distribution Details
|Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B)
|$0.05417
|Ex-Dividend Date:
|December 28, 2018
|Record Date:
|December 31, 2018
|Payable Date:
|January 10, 2019
Investor Relations: 1‐877‐478‐2372
Local: 416‐304‐4443
www.lifesplit.com
info@quadravest.com