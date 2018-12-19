Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05417 for each Preferred share ($0.650 annually). Distributions are payable January 10, 2019 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2018.



Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.15 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.85 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $15.00 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great‐West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details

Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B)

$0.05417 Ex-Dividend Date: December 28, 2018 Record Date: December 31, 2018 Payable Date: January 10, 2019

Investor Relations: 1‐877‐478‐2372

Local: 416‐304‐4443

www.lifesplit.com

info@quadravest.com

