Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

Globe Newswire  
December 19, 2018 9:00am   Comments
TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05417 for each Preferred share ($0.650 annually). Distributions are payable January 10, 2019 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2018.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.15 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.85 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $15.00 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great‐West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details
  
   
Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B)
 $0.05417
Ex-Dividend Date:  December 28, 2018
Record Date: December 31, 2018
Payable Date: January 10, 2019
   

Investor Relations: 1‐877‐478‐2372                         
Local: 416‐304‐4443                     
www.lifesplit.com                       
info@quadravest.com

