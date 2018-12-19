The Christmas Casino at Rising Star Resort is open through January 2

RISING SUN, Ind., Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves are at Rising Star Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana at the one-of-a-kind holiday season experience called the "Christmas Casino" through Wednesday, January 2, 2019.



Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana has been transformed into The Christmas Casino through January 2, 2019.





The Rising Star Casino Resort has been transformed into a whimsical "winter wonderland" in the midst of popular table games and slots complete with holiday music, animatronic characters and even live reindeer nestled along the festively lit driveway.

There are several new holiday attractions added this year, including the Christmas Market Village, offering a wide variety of seasonal merchandise, an imaginative animated 12 Days of Christmas Tree that comes to life with the famous theme song in the Pavilion, hundreds of props including a North Pole Display complete with real frost and customized figures, along with an extraordinary Christmas tree in the pavilion with gleaming stars overhead.

The celebration begins with a visit to Santa's Stables near the entrance to the resort, where Santa's eight reindeer will stay getting ready for their round-the-world trip on Christmas Eve. Santa will be on hand at Santa's Special Corner to visit with everyone.

To complement the enhanced Christmas Casino, Rising Star is also offering the "POLAR PAYDAY" promotion on Saturdays in December and January with $135,000 in cash and prizes. The top prize is the adventure of a lifetime, an award winning trip for two to the North Pole, with the winner to be drawn on Saturday, February 2, 2019.

"The Christmas Casino at Rising Star Casino Resort has become a holiday tradition for so many of our guests," said Ben Douglass, General Manager of the Casino. "Each year, we look for ideas to enhance the experience and this year it's the animated 12 Days of Christmas Tree that brings to life each of the series of increasingly grand gifts given on each of the 12 Days of Christmas in conjunction with the classic Christmas Carol."

Guests can make their trip to the Christmas Casino a seasonal getaway by reserving a room at the Rising Star hotels. Reservations can be made at www.risingstarcasino.com , or by calling 1-877-77-SANTA, extension #1. For more information on The Christmas Casino, visit www.thechristmascasino.com .

