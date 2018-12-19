CV Sciences, Inc. Featured as a Panelist at 2nd Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum in San Francisco

Forum to cover partnerships, industry keynotes and influential medical panels



LAS VEGAS, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) preeminent supplier and manufacturer of its industry dominating brand of finished products, PlusCBD Oil™, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Dowling will be participating as a panelist at The 2nd Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum taking place on January 6, 2019 at the Marines' Memorial Club in San Francisco, California.

The forum's target audience, include buy and sell-side analysts from investment banks and funds and partnering executives from pharma and medtech companies. Panels will focus on innovation in neurotechnology covering banking, device, diagnostics and software.

The 2nd Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum is hosted by Sachs Associates, a firm that has developed an extensive knowledge of the key individuals operating within the European and global biotech industry. The forum will feature around 200 corporate representatives and over 25 company presentations by established public, private and emerging companies.

For more information about the forum please visit http://www.sachsforum.com/2nif-about.html .

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI ) operates two distinct business segments: a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing synthetic CBD; and a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products (PlusCBD Oil™) to a range of market sectors. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.