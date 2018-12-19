Harpeth Hall School Terminates Securly Filtering Partnership to Implement Lightspeed Systems Relay

Nashville, TN, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The technology department leadership at Harpeth Hall School — a distinguished private school in Nashville, Tennessee — recently elected to terminate their Securly contract in favor of implementing Lightspeed Systems Relay, a multi-OS cloud filtering and monitoring solution released this year.

Harpeth Hall School Director of Technology Justin Dover shared why his Securly deployment failed, how Relay has helped the school's 1:1 initiative, and other details in a new case study, "After ‘Disaster' Securly Deployment, Relay Saves the Day With Hassle-Free Off-Site Filtering & Powerful Reporting."

There are more devices in K-12 schools today than ever before, but IT departments need to maintain control of those devices to keep students safe and focused on learning. The cloud-based, multi-OS Relay eliminates the need for multiple systems to filter, monitor and manage school devices with features for granular user activity reporting; content filtering, including SSL sites, with flexible policies; real-time suspicious activity alerts; and geolocation for lost and stolen devices. And all these tools are available in a single, streamlined UI.

Harpeth Hall School implemented Relay last June to approximately 750 student Windows devices as well as about 150 staff devices. Thanks to Relay's Smart Agents — Lightspeed's proprietary, on-device filtering agents, which also decrypt SSL traffic — Harpeth Hall students get a safe online experience everywhere they take their devices.

"We implemented Relay on hundreds of student computers with no issues in three months. That is a massive win in my book!" Dover said. "Relay now provides excellent filtering and reporting, no matter if [devices are] on or off campus."



To learn more about Lightspeed Systems Relay, visit www.lightspeedsystems.com/relay. To read the case study, visit http://bit.ly/harpethhall.

About Lightspeed Systems

Lightspeed Systems partners with schools to make learning safe, mobile and easily managed. Partnered with 6,500 districts in the United States and more than 28,000 schools around the world, Lightspeed Systems offers integrated solutions for smarter K-12 school networks: Relay, Relay Classroom, Mobile Manager, and Web Filter. To learn more, visit http://www.lightspeedsystems.com.

Katie McCarthy Lightspeed Systems 3103670673 kmccarthy@lightspeedsystems.com