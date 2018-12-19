Open Compute Project Announces Future Technologies Symposium

San Jose, CA, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For immediate release.

The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) invites students and researchers from around the world to submit posters for the 2019 OCP Future Technologies Symposium, as a new addition to the OCP Global Summit in San Jose, CA, USA.

Innovations that illustrate efficiency, scalability and scale using open source principles for scalable computing in compute, storage, networking or any OCP project; as well as those which are multi-disciplinary and cover leading technology solutions, such as edge computing.

Draft papers will be reviewed by the OCP leadership, the Incubation Committee Co-Chairs and Project Leaders. Acceptance will be based on content and overall program balance. The authors of the accepted drafts will have the opportunity to submit a poster and present their work during the OCP Global Summit in San Jose, CA on March 14 – 15, 2019.

"A continuous flow of new technology and ideas are necessary to design and deliver efficient, scalable computing. To this end, we are adding the Future Technologies Symposium to this year's Global Summit agenda with plans to add a similar symposium to the OCP Regional Summit being held in Amsterdam in September 2019. The Symposium will connect the OCP Community to promising new technology research being explored by academia and researchers. We see this as a valuable service for our entire community, who may not have the means to organize such an event on their own" stated Bill Carter, Chief Technology Officer for the Open Compute Project Foundation.

Draft submission are due January 31, 2019 (11:30 pm PDT)



Requirements:

All drafts must be received before the deadline via the online submission form. Incomplete or late submissions will not be reviewed. All submissions must include:

Draft papers must include:

Original work done by the author(s)

Clearly articulate the problem statement

Clearly identify the methodology proposed to address the problem

Provide a section on the results or findings

About OCP

The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) was initiated by Facebook in 2011 with a mission to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center's networking equipment, general purpose and GPU servers, storage devices and appliances, and scalable rack designs. OCP's collaboration model is being applied beyond the data center, helping to advance the telecom industry & EDGE infrastructure.

Dirk Van Slyke Open Compute Project Foundation 303-999-7398 dirkv@opencompute.org