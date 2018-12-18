Syneos Health to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos HealthTM (NASDAQ:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization combining a CRO (Contract Research Organization) and a CCO (Contract Commercial Organization), today announced that Chief Executive Officer Alistair Macdonald is scheduled to present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA, on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. PST.



A live webcast of the event, along with links to the presentation materials and archived audio replay of the presentation, will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.syneoshealth.com .

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. Our company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Created through the merger of two industry leading companies – INC Research and inVentiv Health – we bring together more than 23,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers' delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to life® visit syneoshealth.com .



