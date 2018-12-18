PIMCO Hires Adam Shukovsky as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for Interest Rates and Volatility

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, a leading global investment management firm, has hired Adam Shukovsky as a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for interest rates and volatility. Mr. Shukovsky will report to Mihir Worah, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer – Asset Allocation and Real Return. He will join PIMCO in March and will be based in the firm's Newport Beach office.



Mr. Shukovsky will oversee volatility-related activities at PIMCO, joining the firm's deep bench of market specialists focusing on volatility strategies across a range of portfolios.

"We are thrilled that Adam is bringing to PIMCO his deep understanding of volatility strategies, markets and an innovative eye for how to best tailor products to meet client needs," said Mr. Worah. "The volatility markets continue to be an incredibly important investment area for PIMCO in terms of managing risk and generating returns across our traditional portfolios and hedge fund complex, particularly when combined with our analytics and upgraded technology."

Prior to joining PIMCO, Mr. Shukovsky was Managing Director, Head of Interest Rates Derivatives Trading at Credit Suisse. He also headed U.S. interest rate exotics trading at Deutsche Bank and U.S. interest rate hybrids trading at Morgan Stanley.

"Volatility trading is a critical element of PIMCO's investment process and understanding of risk premia and we will continue to add volatility resources in portfolio management as we see compelling opportunities to grow and develop new volatility strategies and products for active investors," said Dan Ivascyn, Managing Director and PIMCO's Group Chief Investment Officer.

Professional Biography

