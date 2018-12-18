5G Americas Board Elects T-Mobile's Neville Ray as Chairman and Jim Nevelle, Kathrein USA, as Treasurer in 2019

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5G Americas, the industry trade association and voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas, today announced that Neville Ray , Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President for T-Mobile U.S., Inc. has been elected to serve as the 2019 Chairman of the 5G Americas Board of Governors . 5G Americas Board has also elected Jim Nevelle , President and CEO of Kathrein USA, to serve as the organization's Treasurer.



"Neville Ray's leadership as the Chairman of the 5G Americas Board of Governors in 2018 has driven the work our organization has successfully accomplished in supporting the development of 5G technology throughout the Americas as well as worldwide, and we are enthusiastic about his continued role in his re-election as Chairman for 2019 with the launch of the 5th generation of wireless technology," said Chris Pearson, President of 5G Americas. "It is a further honor that Jim Nevelle will lend his considerable experience and serve as 5G Americas newly appointed Treasurer."

Neville Ray has more than 25 years of experience in the design, deployment and operational management of wireless networks in the United States and worldwide, and is recognized for his leadership in the telecommunications industry. His work comprises all aspects of wireless network deployment, including radio planning and optimization. Ray is responsible for the national management and ongoing development of T-Mobile's wireless network, as well as the company's technology innovations, IT services and operations. Ray has been a member of the 5G Americas Board for more than eight years including past terms as Chairperson.

Ray commented, "Exciting times for 5G Americas and industry stakeholders as we see the fruits of our labor evolving with the active deployment of standards-based 5G deployments. Without organizations such as 5G Americas providing technical and regulatory leadership for the connected wireless world, we would not be able to enjoy these types of successes. I am looking forward to my continuation as the Chairman in providing leadership for the strategic work at 5G Americas."

Jim Nevelle has more than 20 years of experience in the mobile industry, and serves as the top executive at Kathrein USA. Nevelle is responsible for Kathrein's strategy and development of wireless infrastructure including mobile communication antennas, broadcast solutions, connected car solutions, and radio frequency products for North America. He has been active with the 5G Americas Board of Governors for two years and is serving his first term as Treasurer.

Jim Nevelle stated, "Actively participating with the other Board members at 5G Americas has been inspirational and rewarding as we see the results of our numerous white papers and strategic efforts to expand and improve mobile technology throughout the Americas. I look forward to my new capacity on the Board and the opportunity to serve."

5G Americas' Board of Governors members include: AT&T, Cable & Wireless, Cisco, CommScope, Ericsson, Intel, Kathrein, Mavenir, Nokia, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung, Shaw Communications Inc., Sprint, T-Mobile US, Inc., Telefónica and WOM.

About 5G Americas: The Voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas

5G Americas is an industry trade organization composed of leading telecommunications service providers and manufacturers. The organization's mission is to advocate for and foster the advancement and full capabilities of LTE wireless technologies and their evolution to 5G, throughout the ecosystem's networks, services, applications and wirelessly connected devices in the Americas. 5G Americas is invested in developing a connected wireless community while leading 5G development for all the Americas. 5G Americas is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. More information is available at www.5gamericas.org or Twitter @5GAmericas.

