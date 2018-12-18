SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI)

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. ("Intra-Cellular " or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ITCI). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/itci.



The investigation concerns whether Intra-Cellular and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On December 18, 2018, Intra-Cellular Therapies issued a press release announcing that "an independent data monitoring committee (DMC) has completed a pre-specified interim analysis of the Company's ongoing clinical trial with low-dose lumateperone (9 mg ITI-007) for the treatment of agitation in patients with probable Alzheimer's disease (Study 201)." Intra-Cellular Therapies stated that "[t]he DMC concluded that Study 201 is not likely to meet its primary endpoint upon completion and therefore recommended the study should be stopped for futility. As a result of this recommendation, the Company has determined to discontinue Study 201." Following this announcement, Intra-Cellular Therapies' stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 18, 2018.

