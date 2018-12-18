Pikangikum First Nation to celebrate official connection to the Ontario power grid via the Wataynikaneyap Power Transmission Line Project
THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 20, 2018, Pikangikum First Nation will become the first community to officially connect to the Ontario power grid via the Wataynikaneyap Power Transmission Line Project ("the Project"). The community will come together that day to celebrate this historic milestone in one of the most ambitious and transformative infrastructure projects in Canada's history. The Project is led by 22 First Nations communities and Pikangikum is one of 17 communities in the North to be connected to Ontario's Power Grid via the 1,800km transmission line under development.
|
|Date:
|December 20, 2018
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.- 6:00pm
|Location:
|EENCHOKAY BIRCHSTICK SCHOOL
|Pikangikum First Nation
|Details:
|The event will include the final shut down of the community's diesel generating station and official energization of the transmission line into Pikangikum. This significant moment will be marked by community Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony - the first such event in Pikangikum's history - and followed by a community feast.
Media Contact:
Kristine Carmichael
FortisOntario Company
Kristine.Carmichael@FortisOntario.com
(905) 994-3637