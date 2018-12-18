MIT Enterprise Forum Cambridge to Delve into the Future of Manufacturing

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manufacturing remains a cornerstone of the global economy.



Today – driven by pressure from corporate customers and consumers alike for higher quality, lower cost and more customized goods available in ever-shortening lead times – innovation is defining the difference between success or failure.

Akin to how the steam engine fueled the first Industrial Revolution and changed the ways in which manual labor was applied, current advancements such as 3D printing, artificial intelligence (AI) and rapid prototyping hold similar game-changing roles. The advancements they enable are so profound that the World Economic Forum refers to this period as The Fourth Industrial Revolution.

From the industrial internet of things, big data and blockchain to augmented reality and process automation, a recent report by CB Insights states these technologies are "forecast to deliver vast productivity gains by the 2020s, with predictions reaching into the trillions of dollars."

On Wednesday, January 9, MIT Enterprise Forum (MITEF) Cambridge will host an interactive session – Manufacturing the Future – to examine the opportunities and challenges represented by the manufacturing industry in this new age of innovation. Set for the MIT Tang Center, MITEF Cambridge will welcome moderator, Steve Chomyszak , M.Sci., Roberts Endowed Professor, Wentworth Institute of Technology , to lead a panel of industry leaders and entrepreneurs, including:

Speakers will address questions of great importance to entrepreneurs focusing on the manufacturing sector, such as:

How are these new technologies shifting manufacturing into a new age? The most promising adaptions? The right time to transition?

How has adapting to the fast rate of the innovation industry affected competition? The economy? The consumer?

What challenges lie ahead? What does this mean for employers and employees?

What should entrepreneurs look for when entering this new space? What can be done to get more entrepreneurs involved?

"Technology and innovation create both opportunities and barriers for entrepreneurs and manufacturers," said MITEF Cambridge Executive Director Katja Wald. "It's critical that we understand how best to capitalize on the emerging technologies that are rewriting the rules for the industry across the extended value chain. Our panelists have the combination of experience, expertise and insight to help grasp just how profound this shift in manufacturing is and where it's going."

Event Details:

Manufacturing the Future

Wednesday, January 9, 2019

MIT Tang Center, E51-315, 70 Memorial Drive, Cambridge, MA 02139

5:30 - 6:00 p.m. - Registration & networking (light refreshments served)

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. - Welcome & panel discussion

8:00 - 9:00 p.m. - Beer, wine & networking

Registration and more information is available online.

This event will be live-streamed - select the live-stream ticket option during checkout.

The evening is made possible by sponsors Caldwell IP , CHEN PR , Hamilton, Brook, Smith & Reynolds , Morse Barnes-Brown Pendleton , Withum Audit Tax Advisory and Wolf Greenfield .

