CEO Gerard A. Gallagher III Leaves Ecology and Environment, Inc.

LANCASTER, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 17, 2018, Ecology and Environment Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) (E & E, or the "Company") announced that Gerard A. Gallagher III, who has served as the Company's Chief Executive Officer since 2015, is leaving the Company effective as of that date. Mr. Gallagher's responsibilities for oversight of international operations have been assigned to the Company's Technical Operations Director Fred J. McKosky, and the remainder of Mr. Gallagher's duties will be assumed by the Operations Committee, which consists of the Company's Executive Chairman Marshall A. Heinberg, President-U.S. Operations Todd Musterait, and Chief Administrative Officer JoAnn Shea.



"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we want to thank Gerry for his contributions to the Company in his over 30 years of service, including the last three years as the Company's Chief Executive Officer," said Executive Chairman Marshall A. Heinberg. "We wish him well in his future endeavors."

E & E is a global network of innovators and problem solvers, dedicated professionals and industry leaders in scientific, engineering, and planning disciplines working collaboratively with clients to develop technically sound, science-based solutions to the leading environmental challenges of our time. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol EEI and the information in this release can be found online at www.ene.com.

