Pax8 Promotes Nick Heddy to Chief Revenue Officer

DENVER, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the leader in cloud distribution, today announced the promotion of Nick Heddy to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In his new role, Heddy will act as a corporate officer responsible for revenue generation processes and ensuring key departments are aligned to create the best wingman experience for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Heddy will continue to report to John Street, chief executive officer (CEO) at Pax8.

In his role as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Pax8, Heddy played an integral role in driving the company's sales growth. As a result, Pax8 was ranked #68 on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list. Nick has more than 14 years of experience in indirect sales in industries such as technology and telecommunications with a track record of delivering strong financial results, creative go-to-market campaigns, and profitable growth in a highly-competitive market. Heddy is an award-winning speaker and a CRN Channel Chief.

"Nick is a proven leader who understands the rapidly changing landscape of our industry and how to motivate, recruit, and build a winning team," said Street. "We created the CRO role for Nick because it is critical to maximizing revenue across all areas of our business. As we approach 2019, we look forward to the impact Nick and his team will make in achieving new aggressive growth targets."

