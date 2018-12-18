BrandSafway Announces Acquisition of Forming Concepts

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move to expand its forming and shoring capabilities throughout the United States, BrandSafway and Aluma Systems Concrete Construction, a BrandSafway company, are pleased to announce the acquisition of Forming Concepts, a leading provider of concrete formwork solutions in the United States. With more than 35 years of experience, Forming Concepts delivers cost-effective and high-performing concrete forming solutions, engineered for the challenges of today's commercial construction industry.

"With their proven track record and extensive capabilities in providing self-climbing formwork solutions in the US commercial construction market, Forming Concepts is a great fit for Aluma Systems and BrandSafway," said Glen Teel, president of Global Forming and Shoring for BrandSafway. "Forming Concepts has a portfolio of high-profile projects, including Resorts World in Las Vegas, NV; the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, CA; the Trump Tower in Chicago, IL; the FMC Tower in Philadelphia, PA; and 10000 Santa Monica in Los Angeles, CA. Their expertise and cutting-edge technology is a strong addition to the BrandSafway family of companies."

Moving forward, Forming Concepts will operate as Forming Concepts, By BrandSafway, an independent business under the BrandSafway umbrella. "We look forward to joining the BrandSafway family of companies," said Norton Baum, one of the founders of Forming Concepts. "This is an exciting opportunity for our business, our employees and our customers. Forming Concepts brings expertise in self-climbing formwork to BrandSafway. At the same time with the help of the Aluma Systems and BrandSafway teams, we will be able to provide an expanded range of products and services and offer additional expertise to our customers."

Dedicated to superior customer service, Forming Concepts was started in 1980 by experienced experts in the concrete construction industry and is headquartered is in Gilberts, IL with a second location in Las Vegas, NV.



About Aluma Systems Concrete Construction

Aluma Systems Concrete Construction, by BrandSafway, (Aluma Systems) is a Brand Industrial Services Inc. (known in the marketplace as BrandSafway), company. Aluma Systems delivers high-efficiency concrete forming and shoring solutions to projects ranging from hotels, high-rise apartment buildings and stadiums, to airports, bridges and power plants. With more than four decades of infrastructure services experience in more than 50 countries, Aluma Systems has revolutionized on-site productivity and optimized concrete pour cycles by providing innovative solutions. Aluma Systems has a world-class engineering team, which is continuously developing concrete formwork product enhancements for increased safety, productivity and customer-specific design requirements.

About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of services, products and solutions, with the greatest depth of expertise, to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. A portfolio company of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, BrandSafway offers access, industrial services and forming and shoring solutions to more than 32,000 customers through a workforce of approximately 35,000 employees, who support our network of 350 strategic locations across 30 countries. With its global footprint, rigorous operating processes and extensive service offerings — a full range of work access, insulation, coatings, specialty industrial service, and forming and shoring solutions — BrandSafway supports customers' maintenance and refurbishment needs as well as new construction and expansion plans. Today's BrandSafway — large enough to leverage economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while also remaining nimble and responsive — delivers unmatched service with local labor and management.

