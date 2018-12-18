ForgeRock Announces Additions to Executive Management Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForgeRock®, the leading platform provider of digital identity management solutions, today announced major additions to its executive management team: Pete Angstadt joins as chief revenue officer, Sam Fleischmann as general counsel, Atri Chatterjee as chief marketing officer, and Evelyn Acosta Behrendt as chief people officer. The new leaders all report to ForgeRock chief executive officer, Fran Rosch.



Fran Rosch, chief executive officer at ForgeRock, said, "As ForgeRock continues to grow and accelerate bringing the most simple, comprehensive and cloud-delivered IAM solutions to the market, attracting successful leaders who align with our strategy is more important than ever. With Pete, Sam, Atri and Evelyn, we have leaders who complement the very strong foundation that makes ForgeRock so full of opportunity, and why I am so thrilled to have them join our company."

New Leadership Accelerates ForgeRock's Company Momentum, Cloud Focus

Pete Angstadt, new chief revenue officer

Pete joins ForgeRock to lead the company's global sales organization, after nine years at Oracle. He most recently ran the high growth security and manageability business across North America, and was responsible for Sales, Partner/Alliance relations with leading systems integrators such as Accenture, Deloitte and PWC, and Customer Success for the cloud security, identity and access management and data security portfolios. He has strong IAM industry knowledge and relationships, and repeated success in selling cloud-centric solutions to global enterprises.

Pete has 20 years of experience in software and security, and has held a variety of sales leadership roles. Pete came to Oracle via the acquisition of Sun Microsystems, where he ran security and integration software sales teams, and previously held sales and leadership roles at SeeBeyond and Epicor.

Atri Chatterjee, new chief marketing officer

Atri has more than 30 years of experience in marketing at a variety of technology companies from start-ups to large well established companies. He most recently ran his own consulting company, helping clients develop and implement their go-to-market plans. Before that he was CMO of leading cloud security company, Zscaler where he rebuilt its marketing team, developed and executed their go-to-market strategy and helped the company prepare for its IPO in early 2018. His experience also includes leading marketing and business units at enterprise security companies such as Symantec and Secure Computing (acquired by McAfee) and marketing technology companies such as Act-On Software and Responsys (acquired by Oracle) where he was on the founding team.

Sam Fleischmann, new general counsel

Sam comes to ForgeRock to lead the worldwide legal organization. He has more than 27 years of legal experience - mostly at cloud, consumer tech and IoT companies. His previous experience includes over a decade at Salesforce where he helped the company prepare for its IPO and was involved in scaling the legal team to accommodate a $4B revenue run rate. He also served in the legal department at Oracle, and as general counsel at Jawbone and most recently as general counsel at C3 IoT. His focus on cloud-driven customer success brings immediate value to ForgeRock.

Evelyn Acosta Behrendt, new chief people officer

Evelyn joined ForgeRock in September as the company's first chief people officer, to lead the global Human Resources team. With more than 20 years of experience in HR, Evelyn came to ForgeRock after 15 years at Symantec, serving as strategic business partner to company leaders in the areas of organizational effectiveness and design, workforce planning, M&A, risk management and talent management. Evelyn is driving ForgeRock's People Priorities which include talent and performance management, pay and benefit analysis, and diversity and inclusion programs.

These executives complement Rosch's existing leadership team, which includes Peter Barker, chief product officer; John Fernandez, chief financial officer; Neil Chapman, executive vice president for industries, and Steve Ferris, senior vice president of global customer success.

