Workstorm Announces Brian Stearns as Chief Commercial Officer

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workstorm , provider of enterprise-grade workplace collaboration technology, today announced Brian Stearns has joined the company as chief commercial officer. In his new role, Stearns will focus on driving productivity and efficiency for corporate legal departments and law firms nationwide through the Workstorm platform.



Stearns brings to the role more than 15 years of experience directly supporting C-level executives and business leaders at Fortune 500 companies and law firms. Prior to joining Workstorm, Stearns served as managing director of Morae Global Corporation, where he helped corporate law departments optimize business performance through the organization of people, development of processes and deployment of data and technology. Prior to that position, he served as vice president and general manager of Axiom Global, Inc., where he managed the Midwest business operations and helped grow the organization's mergers and acquisitions support offerings. Stearns has assisted more than 100 corporations across a variety of industries to exceed financial and operational goals by introducing innovative approaches, including resource scalability, data analytics, technology integration and business value creation.

"Brian's tenure in the legal industry and as a management consultant makes him an obvious choice to help lead our company and introduce Workstorm's matter-centric communication and technology integration platform to legal teams. He will be an excellent advocate for our company as he showcases the value Workstorm brings to the legal industry," says Raj Fernando, Workstorm chairman and CEO. "We know Brian will have an immediate impact and look forward to the relationships and industry expertise he will bring to our fast-growing team."

"I am honored to be joining the Workstorm team to show legal professionals how effective it is to implement a platform that will help them engage more productively with employees and clients," states Stearns. "I have been in the professional services industry for close to two decades, and when I first saw Workstorm in action, I knew it would be a game changer for organizations needing a legal technology integration and communications platform. I look forward to working with the team of experts already assembled to make Workstorm the premiere collaboration platform for the legal industry."

The Workstorm platform is designed to meet the unique needs of the legal industry, beginning with law firms earlier this year and with a recent expansion into corporate legal departments.

Stearns comes to Workstorm with a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Washington and Lee University. He will be based in the company's Chicago office.

About Workstorm LLC

Workstorm LLC provides enterprise-grade workplace collaboration technology. Built by professionals for professionals, the company's fully integrated, customizable collaboration platform combines workflow efficiency with data security. Workstorm was founded in 2015 to address the double-digit market growth in enterprise collaboration, a segment with a projected market opportunity of nearly $60 billion by 2023. Privately held and headquartered in Chicago, Workstorm has a dedicated team of Chicago-based employees, backed by a global network of developers, contractors and advisors. For more information, visit Workstorm.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

