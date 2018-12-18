Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Date for Its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX), (the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has scheduled the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") for February 20, 2019. The Board has set a record date for the Meeting of December 31, 2018. Since the Meeting will occur more than 30 days prior to the anniversary of the Company's prior Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 7, 2018, the Board has set a new deadline for the receipt of shareholder proposals a reasonable time before the Company will begin to print and send its proxy materials. For business to be properly brought before the Meeting by any shareholder, and for a nomination of directors to be made by a shareholder, notice must be received by the Company in proper written form, in accordance with the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws, no later than December 31, 2018.



About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company's vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Corporate Contact: Ioannis Zafirakis Director, Chief Strategy Officer and Secretary Telephone: + 30-210-9470-100 Email: izafirakis@dianashippinginc.com Website: www.dianashippinginc.com Investor and Media Relations: Edward Nebb Comm-Counsellors, LLC Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350 Email: enebb@optonline.net