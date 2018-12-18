Portola Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Corporate Update on January 8, 2019

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.® (NASDAQ:PTLA) today announced that Scott Garland, Portola's president and chief executive officer, will provide a corporate update on Tuesday, January 8, at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET). The live webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.portola.com .



Webcast Details

To access the live investor webcast on Tuesday, January 8, at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET), go to the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://investors.portola.com . A replay will be available for 30 days.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could significantly advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The Company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa® [coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo], the first and only antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding, and Bevyxxa® (betrixaban), the first and only oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness. The company also is advancing cerdulatinib, a Syk/JAK inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic cancers.

