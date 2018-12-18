South African-based Routed Signs Expansion Agreement for Ubersmith Subscription Business Software

Vendor-neutral cloud computing services company signs renewal agreement for use with more customers



Ubersmith software helps billing, customer service and sales work efficiently

NEW YORK and CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Routed, a vendor-neutral cloud infrastructure provider in South Africa, signed an expansion agreement to take further advantage of subscription business management software from Ubersmith, an INAP (NASDAQ:INAP) company, to further enable its fast-paced growth.

The company is a model of efficiency using the Ubersmith software suite to automate pay-per-use billing to reduce the chance of mistakes in a manual process, as well as centralize customer information including client contracts. It bills clients on a pay-per-use model and sells its solutions through partners, such as internet service providers (ISPs) and managed service providers (MSPs).

Ubersmith provides the flexibility for Routed to efficiently bill large enterprises as well as smaller MSPs. In addition, all of Routed's customers use the Ubersmith software Client Portal for easy access to information on the services they're using.

Based in Cape Town with data centers there as well as in Johannesburg, Routed's vendor-neutral cloud hosting platform is built using VMware technology — specifically vCloud Director stack. The company takes advantage of Ubersmith's built-in integration with vCloud Director, as well as QuickBooks so that clients' usage data is pulled into the billing system.

"The Ubersmith software is ideal for the kind of subscription billing we do and the business model we have while integrating well with other applications and infrastructure, and remaining open for the future as needed," said Andrew Cruise, managing director of Routed. "It makes our lives easier, helping our people in billing, customer service and sales work efficiently to handle the growth today and prepare for the scalability needs of our business tomorrow."

Future plans at Routed include expansion of the Ubersmith software to include the Sales Manager and Order Manager, which provide workflow tools and automation from the initial quote to account setup, provisioning, billing and more.

"We are pleased to partner more deeply with Routed to help enable its cloud business and its ability to launch and support high-quality services with great efficiency," said Kurt Daniel, CEO of Ubersmith. "We're pleased to play a role in Routed's success in South Africa and beyond as they take further advantage of the full range of turnkey usage-based billing, infrastructure and operations capabilities we offer to their organization and their customers."

About Ubersmith

Ubersmith, an INAP (NASDAQ:INAP) company, is a global leader in subscription business management software for organizations of all sizes. The company's suite of usage-based billing, quoting, order management, infrastructure management and help desk ticketing solutions is integrated, open and scalable. Over 100 companies around the world rely on Ubersmith to better serve their customers, better run their businesses, shorten time-to-market and boost overall efficiency. For more info, please visit https://ubersmith.com .

About Routed

Routed is a true cloud provider. Secure, robust and reliable, the Routed cloud platform is vendor neutral and offers scalable, full or hybrid cloud hosting. Engaging directly or within a channel, Routed delivers cloud and infrastructure solutions to enterprise customers, wholesale partners, resellers and affiliates.

The company was founded in 2016 in response to a growing demand for data center hosting solutions following the rapid growth and penetration of fast, reliable connectivity services in South Africa. Routed is led by industry veterans with over 35 years of experience in delivering and managing secure cloud and infrastructure solutions both locally and internationally. https://www.routed.co.za/

Media Contacts :

Glenn Rossman

Baker Communications Group, for Ubersmith

(914) 623-8354

ubersmith@bakercg.com

Samantha Watt

GinjaNinjaPR, for Routed

+27-84-458-4857

Samantha@ginjaninjapr.co.za

