Heineken N.V. announces changes to the composition of its Supervisory Board

Changes to be effected at the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 25 April 2019

Amsterdam, 18 December 2018 - Heineken N.V. today announced that Hans Wijers, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, informed the Supervisory Board that he wishes to resign from his positions of Chairman and member of the Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V. Mr. Wijers' resignation will take effect as of 25 April 2019 upon conclusion of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("2019 AGM").

The Supervisory Board and the Executive Board wish to express their gratitude and appreciation to Mr. Wijers for his valuable contribution to the company. Mr. Wijers has been a member of the Supervisory Board for seven years, six of which as its Chairman. He has been actively involved in the continued growth and success of the company over these years. Mr. Wijers' dedication, significant business experience and wise counsel have been of great importance to the company.

Mr. Wijers commented: "It has been a great honour to serve on HEINEKEN's Supervisory Board since 2012. HEINEKEN has a clear strategy in place delivering excellent results year-on-year, focusing on the long-term success of the company. I am pleased to hand over the Chairmanship of the Supervisory Board to an experienced successor to guide HEINEKEN into the next phase of its exciting future."

The Supervisory Board has resolved to appoint Mr. Jean-Marc Huët, member of the Supervisory Board since 2014 and Chairman of the Audit Committee, as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, effective upon conclusion of the 2019 AGM. Mrs. Marion Helmes, currently member of the Supervisory Board and member of the Audit Committee, will become the Chair of the Audit Committee per 1 January 2019.

Ms. Yonca Dervisoglu (previously: Brunini) has informed the Supervisory Board that she will resign from the Supervisory Board at the 2019 AGM, as her increased executive responsibilities at Google will make it difficult to dedicate sufficient time to her Supervisory Board responsibilities going forward. The Supervisory Board is grateful for Ms. Dervisoglu's commitment and contribution to the Supervisory Board and its Remuneration Committee over the past three years.

Furthermore, Heineken N.V. today announced that it will propose to the 2019 AGM that Mrs. Rosemary L. Ripley be appointed as member of the Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V. per the conclusion of the 2019 AGM.

Mrs. Ripley (64) is a Managing Director of NGEN, an early-stage growth equity investment firm investing in innovative companies in healthy living. Mrs. Ripley leads the firm's focus on consumer products companies, is a director of Zevia, Nlyte and Hyla and actively works to support Enzymedica, Revolution Foods and DIRTT.

Previously, Mrs. Ripley spent roughly 25 years in consumer packaged goods, branding and technology, as well as in strategic planning, acquisitions and public and private market transactions. Mrs. Ripley chairs the Board of the Livingston Ripley Waterfowl Conservancy, sits on the Advisory Board of the Yale Center for Business and the Environment, and is a member of the Economic Club of New York. She received both her BA, cum laude, and MBA at Yale University.

Furthermore, Heineken N.V. will propose to the 2019 AGM that Mr. Michel de Carvalho be re-appointed as member of the Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V.

Subject to approval of the AGM on 25 April 2019 of the nomination of Mrs. Ripley and the re-appointment of Mr. de Carvalho, the composition of the Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V. will be as follows as per the conclusion of the 2019 AGM:

Jean-Marc Huët (Chairman)

José Antonio Fernández Carbajal (Vice-Chairman)

Maarten Das (Delegated Member)

Michel de Carvalho

Christophe Navarre

Javier Astaburuaga Sanjinés

Pamela Mars Wright

Marion Helmes

Rosemary Ripley

The Supervisory Board is currently considering the possible nomination of a further member of its Board, which would then keep its membership at ten. Any announcements in this respect will be made if and when relevant.

