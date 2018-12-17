Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Markel Corporation Investors (MKL)

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces an investigation on behalf of Markel Corporation ("Markel" or the "Company") (NYSE: MKL ) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 7, 2018, the Company disclosed that "after having been contacted on November 30, 2018, it is fully cooperating with inquiries by US and Bermuda authorities into loss reserves recorded in late 2017 and early 2018 at Markel CATCo Investment Management Ltd and its subsidiaries." On this news, the Company's share price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 7, 2018.

