The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividends

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE:HYB) announced today the following dividends to be paid on the Fund's common stock:



Type Dividend Ex-Dividend Record Payment Per Share Date Date Date Special $.083 12/28/18 12/31/18 1/31/19 Regular $.055 2/13/19 2/14/19 2/28/19

Shareholders will be paid a special dividend of $.083 per share on January 31, 2019. The Fund will pay a regular monthly dividend of $.055 per share on February 28, 2019.

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The Fund's investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. ("T. Rowe Price"). As of September 30, 2018, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.1 trillion of assets, including approximately $16.9 billion of "high yield" investments. T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.

Contact:

Ellen E. Terry, Vice President

Telephone: 617-263-6400

www.newamerica-hyb.com