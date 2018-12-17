Casa Systems Appoints Sue D'Emic to its Board of Directors

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA), a leading provider of converged broadband infrastructure technology solutions for mobile, cable and fixed networks, today announced that it has appointed Ms. Sue D'Emic, former Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer at Time Inc. to its Board of Directors.



"We are pleased to welcome Sue to our Board of Directors," said Jerry Guo, President and CEO, and Chairman of the Casa Systems Board of Directors. "Sue brings to the Casa Board significant strategic financial leadership, as well as deep experience in digital and organizational transformation. As such, she adds important expertise and oversight at a time when our business is entering into its next phase of growth."

Ms. D'Emic served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer at Time Inc. from 2016-2018. She joined Time Inc. as Senior Vice President, Global Controller & Chief Accounting Officer in October 2013 and was an integral part of the team that led the successful spin-off from Time Warner. Prior to joining Time, Ms. D'Emic was Senior Vice President, Controller & Chief Accounting Officer of Frontier Communications, a leading provider of phone, internet and video services to rural towns and cities across the US. Ms. D'Emic has also held senior financial positions at Reader's Digest, Kraft Foods International and the Colgate Palmolive Company. She began her career at KPMG. Ms. D'Emic, a Certified Public Accountant, received a B.S. in Accounting from the State University of New York at Binghamton.

