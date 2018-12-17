Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., Dec. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 14, 2018 the Board of Directors of Village Super Market, Inc. (NSD-VLGEA) declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per Class A common share and $0.1625 per Class B common share. The dividends will be payable on January 24, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 3, 2019.

Village Super Market operates a chain of 30 supermarkets under the ShopRite name in New Jersey, Maryland, northeastern Pennsylvania and New York City.