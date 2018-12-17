Major CBD Deal: SWISSX signs with Kohanoff Affiliated's SoCal Gas Station Empire

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SWISSX Oil & Confectionery Inc. and Kohanoff Affiliated have launched a partnership to distribute SWISSX CBD products in over 500 convenience stores and gas stations across Los Angeles and the Southern California region. SWISSX products are made from hemp seed grown and processed in Switzerland to create the purest and most powerful CBD possible, with zero THC. Learn more at https://swissx.com/.



The completely legal products being distributed with Kohanoff Affiliated are from the SWISSX Gold Line and the launch product is a 1000 ml, 5 dose oral dispenser for $19.95. The ingredients include 70% Swissx CBD, bee pollen, Vitamin E, Ormus gold and coconut oil. A handsome cabinet has been placed on counters at outlets with literature and video about SWISSX and the wellness benefits of CBD. More products, including SWISSX's CBD infused chocolates, are planned for the distribution deal soon.

SWISSX, which is owned by Greek billionaire and media mogul Alki David, has received testimonials from all over the globe including from Keeping up With the Kardashians' Scott Disick, Cheech and Chong's Tommy Chong, Chief Keef, Snoop Dogg, Dave Navarro and former NFL star Tully Banta-Cain. CBD oil has been shown to aid with pain and anxiety associated with many conditions including M.S., P.T.S.D., cancer treatment side effects, and more. SWISSX's devotion to delivering the purest product on earth aids in the powerful healing effects.

Kohanoff Affiliated is the new generation of the Kohanoff family business, known for its extensive network of gas stations and retail outlets. Led by Justin Kohanoff, Kohanoff Affiliated is involved in bringing new products to market with a millennial focus, as well as music partnerships, streaming video projects and new marketing strategies.

SWISSX was the first CBD product allowed to distribute at Coachella VIP areas and also has an exclusive contract with Hologram USA to be available at the snack bars of its planned network of 100 theaters nationwide. It's first theater is open in Hollywood with exclusive Swissx parties and guests are thrilled with the combination of CBD oil chocolates and hologram entertainment.

Go to https://swissx.com/ to find locations or purchase directly.

About SWISSX Oil & Confectionery Inc.:

SWISSX Oil & Confectionery has developed a patented technique for extracting cannabinoids from hemp seeds, yielding a CBD that is more pure and potent than other CBD extracts anywhere in the world. While most CBD oils contain only 10% cannabinoids, the rest being waxy plant byproducts, SWISSX CBD oil is 57% pure CBD and a blend of organically grown essential oils including bee pollen and coconut that truly enhances the wellness effects of SWISSX CBD. Rich in neuroprotectants antioxidants immune and nervous system supporting compounds, Swissx is a powerful addition to your daily wellness routine through a patented formula of CBD that genetically multiplies hemp seed extract. The seeds are harvested from an exclusive strain of CBD rich plants in the Swiss alps near Gstaad. Our plants thrive on pure mountain air and water--there are never any pesticides just love. SWISSX headquarters is in Delaware, USA. For The Higher Good. Learn more at: https://swissx.com/











Owen Phillips SWISSX 323-903-1306 owen@hologramusa.com