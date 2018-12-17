GaN Systems Onboard in an Abundance of Innovative Products at CES 2019

OTTAWA, Dec. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GaN Systems , the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, invites visitors at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) to see the latest GaN powered breakthroughs from game-changing companies that are transforming today's and future automobiles , energy storage systems , wireless charging solutions, and consumer electronics .



The rollout of new electronics and data-intensive technologies increasingly demands significant amounts of power. At the center of 2019 trends is the undeniable need for new ways of thinking about and addressing the power needs of the diverse technology that surrounds us. As we evolve globally, power cannot be taken for granted and simply viewed as an endless resource that comes out of a plug in a wall.

GaN Systems is taking the lead in providing the technology for new power system design approaches. Using GaN power semiconductors will usher in entirely new energy efficient systems and products capable of transforming the future such as bringing about lighter and longer range electric cars, better navigation and sensing in autonomous vehicles, devices without power cords, and more affordable and improved energy storage systems.

GaN semiconductors as a building block for these systems is enabling the creation of new energy efficient systems and products capable of transforming the future that are 4X smaller, 4X lighter, and exhibit 4X less energy loss.

CUSTOMER DEMONSTRATIONS

GaN Systems' power semiconductors are used in products across a wide range of applications. Visit GaN Systems and its customers and partners: Eggtronic (LVCC, South Hall 4 – 36325), Osram (Booth 8521), and PowerSphyr (Booth 2107) at CES. GaN Systems will be showing additional products in its suite. Demonstrations include:

4-channel, high power LiDAR system

Power supplies with 150% output power and no increase in size

Multi-device wireless power charging

Free-positioning capacitive wireless TV and laptops

A portable energy storage and generation system

COMPANY QUOTES

Jim Witham, CEO of GaN Systems

"We're excited to see the growing number of GaN-powered devices and technologies that will be showcased at CES 2019 from our customers and partners. GaN technology is becoming the standard building block for product innovation by enabling new power system design approaches that meet size, power, efficiency, and system cost requirements."

Eggtronic

Enrico Dente, CTO & CIO

"Power is a critical piece in any consumer and B2B electronic product design. Using GaN power transistors as a basis for power systems opens the door for improving and creating new opportunities such as smaller power adapters to efficient high power wireless charging. You'll see these types of innovations in many of our product demonstrations we'll be showcasing at our booth."

Osram

Rajeev Thakur, Senior Marketing Manager at Osram Opto Semiconductors

"Osram enables LiDAR technology for autonomous vehicles by not only developing high power, multi-channel SMT lasers that meet automotive quality standards, but also working with eco-system partners like GaN Systems to address the technological barriers that arise. Our lasers are leading the way to making autonomous driving a reality for everyone."

PowerSphyr

Neil Ganz, CEO and Chairman of PowerSphyr

"GaN is a critical partner in our ability to deliver our SkyCurrent III dual-mode wireless charging solution at CES. GaN Systems is also a critical component across our entire suite of wireless charging solutions allowing us to remove limitations of distance and wirelessly charge power hungry devices up to 500 W."

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the largest portfolio of transistors that uniquely address the needs of today's most demanding industries including data center servers, renewable energy systems, automotive, industrial motors and consumer electronics.

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the largest portfolio of transistors that uniquely address the needs of today's most demanding industries including data center servers, renewable energy systems, automotive, industrial motors and consumer electronics.

As a market-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the rules of transistor performance, GaN Systems is enabling power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world.