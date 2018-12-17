FAIR Announces Election of Former Florida Insurance Commissioner, Kevin McCarty as Chair of the Board of Directors and Co-Chair, Sonja Larkin-Thorne

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Florida Association for Insurance Reform (FAIR) , a non-partisan association advocating for balanced insurance reforms to provide Floridians with affordable, quality insurance coverage, today announced the election of former Florida Insurance Commissioner, Kevin McCarty as the Chair of the Board of Directors and Sonja Larkin-Thorne, retired insurance executive from The Hartford, as the Board's Co-Chair. McCarty and Larkin-Thorne both joined the Board of Directors in November 2018.



"I appreciate the opportunity to serve as Chair of the Board for FAIR," said McCarty. "What makes this organization unique, is its commitment to advancing the dialogue among diverse stakeholders with the ultimate objective of providing quality insurance products at affordable prices. I look forward to working with Ms. Larkin-Thorne and the rest of the FAIR Board members to support the ongoing mission of FAIR."

"I'm pleased to welcome Mr. McCarty and Ms. Larkin-Thorne to lead our Board of Directors and to continue FAIR's efforts," said Jay Neal, President and CEO of FAIR. "Together, they have over 57 years of insurance industry experience. I'm certain that their background and extensive knowledge will bring the organization to a new level in helping to achieve its goals."

McCarty, who joined the Board of Directors in November 2018, served as Florida's first appointed Insurance Commissioner from 2003 to 2016 and President of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) in 2012. In 2016, he founded Celtic Global Consulting. The firm serves state, national, and international clients, providing comprehensive services focused on insurance issues and trends.

Larkin-Thorne also joined the Board of Directors in November 2018. She retired from The Hartford as Vice President of Government Affairs and has over 30 years of experience in the insurance industry. She was responsible for managing The Hartford's regulatory and legislative activities in 14 states and providing counsel on underwriting practices, market conduct examinations, urban issues, consumer complaints, and use of insurance credit scores, natural disasters and financial services legislation. Additionally, Larkin-Thorne served as a member of the NAIC Consumer Board of Trustees and an NAIC Funded Consumer Representative from 2009 until her retirement.

About FAIR Florida Association for Insurance Reform (FAIR)

FAIR is a non-partisan, non-profit educational organization that advocates for fair, stable and affordable insurance markets for Florida consumers, through leadership, education and robust competition. Unlike other organizations that represent specific constituencies, FAIR works with all constituencies to facilitate ongoing dialogue and transparent communications. www.floridainsurancereform.org

