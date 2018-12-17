Market Overview

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Globe Newswire  
December 17, 2018 8:01am   Comments
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
10-Dec-18  41,469  141.10  5,851,167.21
11-Dec-18  40,663  143.89  5,851,089.75
12-Dec-18  40,220  145.48  5,851,220.00
13-Dec-18  40,326  145.09  5,851,014.95
14-Dec-18  40,984  142.77  5,851,090.92

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
  Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494

