ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 10-Dec-18 41,469 141.10 5,851,167.21 11-Dec-18 40,663 143.89 5,851,089.75 12-Dec-18 40,220 145.48 5,851,220.00 13-Dec-18 40,326 145.09 5,851,014.95 14-Dec-18 40,984 142.77 5,851,090.92

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).