ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|10-Dec-18
|41,469
|141.10
|5,851,167.21
|11-Dec-18
|40,663
|143.89
|5,851,089.75
|12-Dec-18
|40,220
|145.48
|5,851,220.00
|13-Dec-18
|40,326
|145.09
|5,851,014.95
|14-Dec-18
|40,984
|142.77
|5,851,090.92
ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
