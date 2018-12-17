Valsoft Enters Education Vertical With SARS Software Products Acquisition

MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company that specializes in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of SARS Software Products, Inc. , a leader in college and university student services software, headquartered in San Rafael, California.



Since 1995, SARS has been supporting hundreds of loyal customers across the U.S., Canada and Australia. Their flagship product, SARS Anywhere, is an easy-to-use appointment scheduling system for student services at colleges, universities and higher educational institutions. The SARS product line has expanded to include a suite of fully integrated and interactive products for messaging, tracking, resource planning and retention processes to improve student services and promote academic success.

SARS founders Jim and Joanne Doty, are extremely proud of the company they have built with their employees and are fiercely optimistic about its future. "As we segue into retirement, we are confident that we are handing over the reins to an organization that will nurture and enhance our reputation for delivering quality solutions to higher education institutions, built on a culture of unparalleled customer service and support," said Jim and Joanne jointly.

Jim and Joanne will assist in the transition in order to enable Valsoft's team to pursue their mission to grow the business and advance its technology. Day-to-day operations will be overseen by CTO, Scott Claypool.

"We are thrilled to enter the education vertical with a business built on hard work, integrity, and obsessive customer support," said Stephane Manos , head of M&A and co-founder of Valsoft. "We welcome SARS' customers, employees, and partners into the Valsoft family. We will do our utmost to ensure that Jim and Joanne's legacy thrives and that customers continue to benefit from world class customer service."

About SARS Software Products, Inc.:

SARS Software Products, Inc. is an established database software applications developer offering affordable one-stop software solutions for the higher education market. SARS works closely with colleges and universities to ensure that its applications meet their evolving needs. In addition to implementing client enhancement recommendations, SARS conducts ongoing research and development to keep its software at the cutting edge of technology. Customer support is SARS' most important product. https://www.sarsgrid.com

About Valsoft Corporation:

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industry or niche.

A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into an industry leader. Unlike Private Equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a pre-defined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

Valsoft Corporation was represented internally by David Felicissimo, General Counsel & Pamela Romero, Paralegal. SARS Software Products, Inc. was represented by Gordon I. Endow of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP, based in San Francisco, California.

For more information on the companies, please visit https://www.sarsgrid.com and https://www.valsoftcorp.com/

