Nokia and Telenor Group to deploy AirGile cloud-native core solution to transform mobile network operations in Scandinavia

Nokia made Telenor Group's key cloud core supplier in Scandinavia to drive network efficiency after it simplified the telecom operator's Asian hub networks

Deployment in Denmark, Norway and Sweden will enable new capabilities in service agility, scalability, automation and network slicing as Telenor evolves toward 5G

Telenor will leverage Nokia AirFrame data center and Cloud Packet Core solutions, Nuage Networks SDN technologies, CloudBand Management and Orchestration Software and third-party security solutions

Nokia to provide program management, deployment, integration, migration and operational support services, and facilitate onboarding of other virtual network core functions

17 December, 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia and Telenor Group are to deploy a cloud-native core solution based on Nokia AirGile technology, including the AirFrame data center and Cloud Packet Core, in Denmark, Sweden and Norway. The deployment will enhance performance and reliability and drive mobile broadband service agility as Telenor prepares for the introduction of 5G.

The cloud-native core solution will deliver new flexibilities and capabilities in automation, enabling Telenor's networks to instantly adapt and scale services to meet the changing demands of people and connected things. The ability to quickly onboard virtualized network functions across a cloud-based infrastructure will reduce time-to-market for new services. With the introduction of 5G, the solution will enable network slicing, allowing Telenor to further expand its service offerings to meet the ever-growing and diverse demands of people and industries.

Nokia will deliver an AirGile cloud-native core and deploy its AirFrame data center and Cloud Packet Core solutions, including its Cloud Mobility Manager and Cloud Mobile Gateway, Nuage Networks SDN technologies, the CloudBand Management and Orchestration Software and third-party security solutions. Leveraging Nokia's open approach to architecture and collaboration, Telenor will be able take advantage of a rich ecosystem of Nokia and third-party applications. Nokia will provide its services expertise and use its Cloud Collaboration Hubs to optimize the deployment and support network operations.

This agreement follows Nokia's earlier successful deployment of a cloud-native core solution for Telenor's operations in Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Morten Karlsen Sørby, EVP and head of Telenor Group's Scandinavia cluster, said: "The transition to 5G will be driven by use-cases, allowing us to meet the needs of existing and new markets with innovative services. We are pleased to leverage Nokia's technology and services capabilities to help us transform our cloud networks in our Scandinavian markets and provide us with new efficiencies and capabilities as we make that journey."

Hilary Mine, Head of Nordics, Baltics and Benelux for Nokia said: "Nokia is able to draw on its extensive network and services expertise to deliver a cloud-native core network that will allow Telenor to speed service delivery and take advantage of new efficiencies in terms of scaling services and expanding capacity to meet demand. The Nokia cloud-native core will provide a solid foundation as Telenor evolves toward 5G."

