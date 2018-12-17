BIOPHYTIS Strengthens its Senior Management Team and Continues its Expansion in the United States

PARIS, Dec. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOPHYTIS (Euronext Growth Paris : ALBPS), a biotechnology company developing drug candidates to reduce disabilities caused by age-related and genetic degenerative diseases, announces today the promotion of Jean-Christophe Montigny to the position of Chief Operating Officer and the appointment of Daniel Schneiderman as Chief Financial Officer based in the Company's U.S. office located in Cambridge, MA.



Since 2009, Mr. Jean-Christophe Montigny has been supervising the finance and legal functions of BIOPHYTIS in France. As the newly appointed COO, Mr. Montigny will continue to oversee his previous functions while ensuring cross-functional management alongside Mr. Stanislas Veillet, Chief Executive Officer of BIOPHYTIS.

As Chief Financial Officer based in the U.S., Mr. Daniel Schneiderman's roles and responsibilities will include supervising the Company's capital markets, investor relations, and certain financial and operational initiatives. He brings over 16 years of capital raising, strategic advisory and operational experience primarily with high-growth companies in the healthcare and life sciences industries. Previously, Mr. Schneiderman served as Vice President of Finance and Controller of MetaStat, Inc., a Boston-based precision medicine company focused on developing novel anti-metastatic medications for patients with aggressive cancer. Prior to joining MetaStat in 2012, Mr. Schneiderman was Vice President of Investment Banking for Burnham Hill Partners where he worked from 2004. Mr. Schneiderman began his investment banking career at H.C. Wainwright & Co., Inc. as an Analyst. Mr. Schneiderman holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from Tulane University.

Stanislas Veillet, CEO, stated: "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Schneiderman to the BIOPHYTIS team. He brings a wealth of experience that will be invaluable as we expand our presence in the U.S. to support increased financial, clinical and commercialization efforts. We plan to continue building a strong clinical, medical and regulatory infrastructure in Boston with additional key hires in 2018 and 2019, as we execute the clinical development of SARCONEOS through our SARA-INT clinical phase 2b trial for the treatment of sarcopenia in both the United States and Europe, as well as progress SARCONEOS through our MYODA study program in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and MACUNEOS through our MACA study program in dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD)."

Mr. Schneiderman stated: "I am thrilled to join the leadership team at BIOPHYTIS at such an exciting stage in its development. Based on both clinical and preclinical data to date, I believe the Company's drug candidates offer great potential to address significant unmet clinical needs. I look forward to supporting the Company's growth initiatives and ultimately driving shareholder value."

About BIOPHYTIS

BIOPHYTIS SA (www.biophytis.com), founded in 2006, develops clinical stage drug candidates targeting to reduce disabilities caused by age-related and genetic degenerative diseases. BIOPHYTIS' clinical stage pipeline includes SARCONEOS, a MAS receptor activator to preserve mobility in sarcopenia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy patients, and MACUNEOS, a drug that binds PPAR to slow vision decline in people with dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Based on the Sorbonne Université campus, Paris, and in Cambridge, MA, BIOPHYTIS collaborates with expert scientists from several Sorbonne Université institutes such as the Paris Seine Biology Institute, the Institute of Myology, and the Vision Institute.

BIOPHYTIS is listed on the Euronext Growth market of Euronext Paris (ALBPS; ISIN: FR0012816825).

BIOPHYTIS is eligible for the SMEs scheme

