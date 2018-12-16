The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DY, ALGN and WBT

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Class Period: November 20, 2017 to August 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Dycom Industries, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Dycom's large projects were highly dependent on permitting and tactical considerations, (ii) Dycom was facing great uncertainties related to permitting issues; (iii) said uncertainties would expose Dycom to near-term margin pressure and absorption issues, and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Dycom's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the DY lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/loss-submission-form-2?wire=3

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Class Period: April 25, 2018 to October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Align Technology, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) at the beginning of the year the Company changed its North American Advantage Customer Loyalty Program by extending the discount qualification period from quarterly to semi-annual and created additional incentive tiers which was intended to, and did, result in "higher overall discounts" for its doctor customers and substantial reduction of the average sales price (ASP); (2) in Q3 the Company initiated a new Invisalign product promotion that resulted in substantial reduction of its ASP; (3) the promotions and discounts would materially impact net income as a result of reduced profit margins; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the ALGN lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/align-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT)

Class Period: February 24, 2017 to November 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

Throughout the class period, Welbilt, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (ii) the Company was incorrectly recording the tax basis of foreign subsidiaries and the amortization of their intangible assets; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Welbilt's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On November 5, 2018, Welbilt filed a Form 8-K for its Q3 2018, stating that "During the third quarter of 2018, the Company identified errors in the tax basis of a foreign subsidiary and incorrect amortization of the intangible assets held by the same entity… In addition, the Company discovered certain intercompany transactions were not recorded on a timely basis." As a result of these errors, Welbilt announced that "the consolidated financial statements of the Company as of and for the year ended December 31, 2016 will be restated, and as of and for the years ended December 31, 2015 and 2017 are expected to be revised."

Get additional information about the WBT lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/welbilt-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.