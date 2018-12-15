Nashville's Ultimate Sports Bar Experience Achieved by Poston Electronics and Communications and Key Digital Systems

Mount Vernon, NY, Dec. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Double Dogs in Sylvan Heights, Nashville, TN needed a flexible technological platform for their impressive 40 television and 16 source sports bar and restaurant they turned to Poston Electronics and Communications for all for all of their audio visual needs.

Since 1974 Poston Electronics and Communications, Inc. has been the trusted Audio/Visual Company in Bowling Green, KY. With a solid foundation and proven track record using Key Digital products and services they knew that Key Digital would deliver the solution to wow the customer.

Double Dogs needed a switching solution for their many displays and multiple media channels to keep their customers happy and watching all of Nashville's favorite sports. In addition, they needed a video system that would seamlessly integrate with an audio system capable of keeping pace.

The challenge of sourcing a system that could house all of the desired outputs and change between them flexibly would have proved arduous if not for Key Digital's total solution with their KD-IP1080 system. KD-IP1080TX and KD-IP1080RX are HDMI over IP encoders and decoders with support for PoE (Power over Ethernet). When it comes to viewing displays, Key Digital knows that sports bars require the highest flexibility and a user-friendly control for the entire staff. Key Digital's IP transmitter and receiver were designed to build an entire video infrastructure using managed network equipment.

After the installation of Key Digital's multifaceted video over IP solution, Double Dogs loves the ease with which they can control their 40 televisions and they are enjoying a greatly enhanced user-experience with their seamless and intuitive technology upgrade.

Thanks to Key Digital and Poston Electronics and Communications, Double Dogs is the best place to watch sports in Nashville.

"This is the ultimate place for your fantasy football and your football viewing pleasures, and with Key Digital, we can do anything down here!" said Mike Cornelius, President of Poston Electronics and Communications.

About Key Digital®

Led by the "Father of DVD", Mike Tsinberg, Key Digital® is an InfoComm, CEDIA, CES, and NAHB award winning manufacturer of professional distributed video and control system equipment.

Since 1999, Key Digital has lead the constantly evolving A/V industry by designing products that deliver industry leading quality, performance, and reliability to corporate, bar & restaurant, digital signage, education, government, and house of worship applications.

Key Digital products are designed and engineered in-house in Mount Vernon, NY. Superior quality, ease-of-installation, and versatility are the result of strenuous research, development, and testing. Expertise and unparalleled knowledge have created a unique hardware-software suite solution ideal for the consultants, designers, and installation firms of the A/V industry. Key Digital® is known to deliver best-in-class products based on quality, performance, and reliability.

For more information, visit our webpage at http://www.keydigital.com.

