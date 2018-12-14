Emerson Firm PLLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Over the Marriott-Starwood Data Breach

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerson Firm PLLC ("Emerson") announces its class action lawsuit investigation on behalf of 500 million or more Marriott International, Inc. ("Marriott") customers and others. Marriott is a hotel operator with over 177,000 employees and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Marriott disclosed November 30th that the Starwood guest reservation system had been hacked in a breach dating back to 2014.



You may be affected by this data breach if you were a customer of a Marriott-owned Starwood hotel such as Sheraton, W Hotels, Four Points, Aloft, Le Meridien, Tribute, Design Hotels, Element, the Luxury Collection, St. Regis and/or Westin between 2014 and September 2018.

Marriott stated that for 327 million people, the exposed information includes names, phone numbers, email addresses, passport numbers and dates of birth. For millions of others, credit card numbers and card expiration dates were potentially compromised. This kind of information could be used to steal your identity and open bank accounts, credit cards or loans in your name. These records are a treasure trove for hackers seeking to profit from stolen identities and this data may already be for sale by criminals on the "Dark-Net."

Emerson is filing a class action lawsuit on December 17th in federal district court in Maryland to recover damages on behalf of all Marriott-Starwood customers and others whose personal and financial information was compromised. Houston, Texas-based firm of Emerson with offices there and in Little Rock, Arkansas is a boutique law firm specializing in results, integrity, and personal service. Emerson represents consumers throughout the nation and has significant cyber-attack and data breach experience in such data breach cases as Anthem, Premera, Experian, Vizio, Office of Personnel Management ("OPM"). Medical Informatics Engineering, Inc. ("MIE"), Valley Anesthesiology, Equifax and Wendy's. Emerson and its predecessor firms have devoted their practice to complex commercial litigation for nearly 40 years and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for consumers in class actions throughout the United States.