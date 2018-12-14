Equifax® Canada Acquires JLR Inc., a Leading Property Knowledge Company

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equifax® Canada announced today that it has acquired JLR Inc., a leader in property knowledge and innovative technology based on integration and distribution of property data in Quebec.



"This is a strong fit for Equifax Canada and reinforces our strategic focus on delivering innovative products and solutions to the Canadian mortgage industry," said Lisa Nelson, president of Equifax Canada.

Equifax Canada provides comprehensive insights including scores, risk analysis and market share analysis to the mortgage ecosystem. JLR compiles and analyzes 700,000 property transactions annually in Quebec in addition to municipal assessment rolls, building permits and Statistics Canada censuses.

"The addition of Equifax expertise to our knowledge of the market will allow us to provide a global solution to our clients with even greater value. We look forward to working with the new members of our team to reach higher levels of excellence," said Christian Boivin, President of JLR Inc.

"We are excited to have JLR's industry leading products become an important part of our organization," said Nelson. "Together, we can drive customer value through our enhanced solutions."

About Equifax

Equifax is a global information solutions company that uses unique data, innovative analytics, technology and industry expertise to power organizations and individuals around the world by transforming knowledge into insights that help make more informed business and personal decisions.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs 11,200 employees worldwide.

For more information, visit www.equifax.com

About JLR Inc.

JLR designs innovative solutions based on the integration and dissemination of real estate data. JLR facilitates the search for real estate information and the entire real estate transaction process thanks to its many online services. Used by professionals from various industries, our secure search site provides all the legal information related to a property, estimate its market value and prospect new customers. JLR is a leader in the development of tailor-made property solutions: risk analysis, investigation and recovery, market share analysis, real estate portfolio monitoring, business development, regulation and compliance, property valuation and much more. For more information, visit: www.JLR.ca.

