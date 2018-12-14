Cinedigm Entertainment Acquires Michael Franti Documentary STAY HUMAN

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm announced today that it has acquired select North American and worldwide rights to the documentary STAY HUMAN, directed by and featuring critically acclaimed singer/songwriter Michael Franti. An on demand and digital release is slated for January 25, 2019, to coincide with the release of Franti's much anticipated tenth studio album, Stay Human Vol. II. DVD and Blu-ray are targeted for spring.



Franti is a globally recognized musician, humanitarian, and award-winning filmmaker known for his high-energy live shows, uplifting music, and worldwide philanthropic efforts. In STAY HUMAN, he takes us on an experiential journey through his songs and stories of people around the world who have chosen to overcome cynicism with optimism and hope.

"‘Stay Human' is all about finding ways to hold on to our humanity during challenging times like the ones we are living in today," Franti shared. "I could not be more excited or grateful to be working with the inspiring team at Cinedigm - championing this message through the release of the film, in a time when it's needed more than ever!"

STAY HUMAN had its world premiere at the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival, where it won the RWJ Barnabas Health Award. Since then the doc has traveled to film festivals nationwide, including Nashville (Audience Award), Illuminate (Audience Award / Voice for Humanity), Maui (Soul in Cinema Award), Mill Valley, Woodstock, Byron Bay, Santa Fe, Portland, St. Louis Int'l, and Tahoe, where it nabbed the Inspiration Award earlier this week. Franti also has been touring the film in conjunction with live musical performances to sold-out crowds, hitting cities like Boulder, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Portland, South Bend, and Seattle, where he also screened STAY HUMAN at Amazon HQ.

"It is a rare and exciting opportunity to release the work of esteemed artist and filmmaker, Michael Franti," said Yolanda Macias, Cinedigm's Executive Vice-President of Acquisitions. "We are proud to distribute this touching documentary that draws inspiration from humankind across the world. Franti's message is an important reminder to film and music lovers alike just what it means to ‘Stay Human.'"

Activist Artists Management added, "We are so pleased that ‘Stay Human' found its home at Cinedigm – the largest independent distributor, whose scale will enable the film to reach a global audience with its inspiring and uplifting message."

The deal was negotiated by Josh Thomashow, Director of Acquisitions for Cinedigm, and Activist Artists Management on behalf of Stay Boomin' LLC.

