Founders Advantage Capital Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (TSXV:FCF) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of $0.0125 per common share. The dividend will be payable on January 11, 2019 to shareholders of record as at the close of trading on December 31, 2018. The shares will commence trading on an ex-dividend basis on the opening of trading on December 28, 2018. The Corporation advises that the dividend to be paid on the common shares is designated as a "non-eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.



