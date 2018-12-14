SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of bluebird bio, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of bluebird bio, Inc. ("bluebird" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:BLUE) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On December 1, 2018, bluebird issued a press release informing investors that it had "announced new long-term data from the completed Phase 1/2 Northstar (HGB-204) study of investigational LentiGlobin™ gene therapy in patients with transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia (TDT) and from the ongoing Phase 1/2 HGB-206 study of LentiGlobin in patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) today at the 60th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH)." Then on December 3, 2018, Seeking Alpha published an article asserting that "results were lower than initial data reported a year ago indicating a lower rate of production of anti-sickling hemoglobin." On this news, shares of bluebird stock fell $6.39 per share, or 5.2%, to close at $116.50 on December 3, 2018. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/bluebird-bio-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

