AngioSoma Announces Acquisition of Diabetes Relief

Houston, TX, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AngioSoma, Inc. (OTC:SOAN) announced today the Company has entered into a partially binding letter of intent to acquire 100% of the equity interests in Diabetes Relief LLC. Diabetes Relief licenses medical facilities for the treatment of metabolic disorder, specializing in diabetes, for the use of patented protocols, processes, and intellectual property. Treatments are individualized to a patient's condition and metabolic state. Diabetes Relief, through providing thousands of treatments, has seen vast improvements for patients. Clinical trials for FDA approval of Liprostin™, that is intended to treat Peripheral Artery Disease, or PAD, may be facilitated by the acquisition.



Gross revenue of Diabetes Relief for the current year is forecasted to be $2,416,716, for the prior year $1,900,944, and for 2015 was $213,434. Revenue growth is expected to increase substantially.

The following statements are quoted from Diabetes Relief's patent that was issued May 16, 2017: "[I]t is apparent from the clinical results that the technique has usefulness in treating diabetic implications, including blindness and other ocular manifestations, nerve disease, cardiovascular disease, diabetic nephropathy, and poor wound healing. . . . A need exists for a kit that improves impaired hepatic glucose processing in subjects and produce superior results to those previously obtainable. The present embodiments meet those needs."

Diabetes Relief's patented therapy treats the root cause of diabetes, instead of just the symptoms, as conventional treatment has done. Diabetes Relief's patients improve and they are able to escape the treadmill of treatments that do not work.

ABOUT ANGIOSOMA, INC.

AngioSoma, Inc. (https:// angiosoma.com), a Nevada corporation based in Houston, Texas, is dedicated to improving the mental and physical wellbeing of men and women. To accomplish that purpose, we are launching a line of supplements under our Somaceuticals™ common identity. Our supplements cover three industry segments: nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and pharmaceuticals.

