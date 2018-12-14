Husch Blackwell to Relocate to New Downtown Milwaukee Development

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husch Blackwell is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent with J. Jeffers & Co. to occupy the top three stories of a new development located at 511 N. Broadway in downtown Milwaukee. The nine-story building is planned as a mixed-use development containing commercial real estate, retail and parking. It is scheduled for completion during the third quarter of 2020. According to terms set forth in the Letter of Intent, Husch Blackwell will lease its new office space for a term of 15½ years.

Currently located at 555 East Wells Street, Husch Blackwell's Milwaukee office has approximately 100 lawyers and paralegals with an additional 80 administrative staff. The firm inherited the current location in 2016 upon entering into a business combination with Whyte Hirschboeck Dudek, which had occupied the East Wells St. location since 2003.

At over 71,000 square feet Husch Blackwell's prospective N. Broadway location will be able to accommodate significant increases in headcount, despite occupying about 75 percent of the current office footprint.

"We have put a lot of thought and deliberation into how to organize and design the new office," said Husch Blackwell's Milwaukee Office Managing Partner Jack Enea. "The most compelling argument for building an office from scratch was the ability to design it exactly to our own specifications. This allows for a better use of space, greater efficiency and cost management, and more amenities for our attorneys and staff."

Husch Blackwell's new office will boast some of the most advanced technology and design concepts in the legal industry. Chief among these features will be the abundant access to natural light throughout the office, a firm café, uniform office dimensions for all attorneys, a wellness room, enhanced video conference rooms, and new ergonomic office furniture.

Overall, the building will feature retail space on a lower floor, in addition to parking and potentially a restaurant, as well as being within quick walking distance to the revitalized Third Ward. The location also has quick and easy freeway access. The building will also serve as a neighborhood hub for follow-on developments by J. Jeffers in the near vicinity of the new building.

"Our intention to anchor this new development is a powerful signal of Husch Blackwell's commitment to the city of Milwaukee," said Paul Eberle, Husch Blackwell's Milwaukee-based Chief Executive. "Since our combination with Whyte Hirschboeck, our firm has continually made investments in our Wisconsin-based platform, building upon the 75 years of shared history we have in Wisconsin. This move is a natural extension and enhancement of that long-standing presence."

