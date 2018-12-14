SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Yangtze River Port & Logistics Limited (YRIV)

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers Yangtze River Port & Logistics Limited ("Yangtze River " or the "Company") (NASDAQ:YRIV). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/yriv.



The investigation concerns whether Yangtze River and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On December 6, 2018, Hindenburg Research ("Hindenburg") published a report entitled "Yangtze River Port & Logistics: Total Zero. On-the-Ground Research Shows Assets Appear to be Largely Fabricated". The Hindenburg report described Yangtze as "a scheme run by its Chairman & controlling shareholder to siphon money away from U.S. public markets." Among other allegations, the Hindenburg report asserted that Yangtze's "only operating entity has been declared insolvent in China and is involved in multiple undisclosed legal proceedings" and, citing "government-sourced documents and interviews with local officials, we believe that at least 77% of the company's reported assets are fabricated." Following publication of the Hindenburg Report, Yangtze's stock price fell $3.34 per share, or 28.74%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $8.28 per share on December 7, 2018.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Yangtze River shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/yriv. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.