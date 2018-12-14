IES Holdings to Present at the 19th Annual CJS Securities "New Ideas for the New Year" Investor Conference

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES Holdings, Inc. (or "IES" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:IESC) will be presenting at the 19th Annual CJS Securities "New Ideas for the New Year" Investor Conference, on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 in New York City, NY. The Company will provide an overview of its businesses and discuss its competitive position and strategies for growth.



About IES Holdings, Inc.

IES is a holding company that owns and manages diverse operating subsidiaries, comprised of providers of industrial infrastructure services to a variety of end markets. Our approximately 4,500 employees serve clients in the United States. For more information about IES, please visit www.ies-co.com.

