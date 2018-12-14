360 Finance Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) ("360 Finance" or the "Company"), a leading digital consumer finance platform and the finance partner of the 360 Group connecting over one billion accumulated mobile devices, today announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 3,100,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing two Class A ordinary shares, at US$16.50 per ADS for a total offering size of approximately US$51.2 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. The ADSs have been approved for listing on the NASDAQ Global Market and are expected to begin trading today under the ticker symbol "QFIN."



The underwriters have been granted an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to 465,000 additional ADSs at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Haitong International Securities Company Limited, AMTD Global Markets Limited, and Lighthouse Capital International Inc. are acting as joint book runners for the offering.

360 Finance's registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering of the securities is made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting:

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., LLC

Attention: Prospectus Department, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions

1155 Long Island Avenue

Edgewood, NY 11717

Phone: +1-800-831-9146

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) ("360 Finance" or the "Company") is a leading digital consumer finance platform and the finance partner of the 360 Group connecting over one billion accumulated mobile devices. The Company provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The Company's proprietary technology platform enables a unique user experience supported by resolute risk management. When coupled with its partnership with 360 Group, the Company's technology translates to a meaningful borrower acquisition, borrower retention and funding advantage, supporting the rapid growth and scaling of its business.

For more information, please contact:

360 Finance

Mr. George Shao

E-mail: ir@360jinrong.net

Christensen

In China

Mr. Christian Arnell

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com